Agenda of third session of 13th National People's Congress

Infographics:GT



The preparatory meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday adopted the following agenda for the session:- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;- Review the report on the implementation of the 2019 plan and on the 2020 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2020;- Review the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2019 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2020, and the draft central and local budgets for 2020;- Deliberate the bill of the draft civil code submitted by the NPC Standing Committee;- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing a draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security;- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate;- Others.