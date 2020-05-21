Economic plans, health, and civil code reform great interests at two sessions: Pakistani ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi Photo: Li Hao/GT

After more than three decades, China's two sessions - the most important economic and political events for the country - have not only grabbed Chinese people's attention every year, but also attracted foreign diplomats' attention, as China is playing a bigger role on the international stage."Since China's economy is greatly integrated and enmeshed with the global economy, the plan for China's economic and social development for 2020 would be of great interest, both for local and international observers," said Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi in an exclusive interview with the Global Times.This year's two sessions come at a critical juncture when the international community is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and the specter of impending global recession looming large.In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is also expected the two sessions would deliberate on improving healthcare and emergency response systems, including refining the existing laws for preventing infectious diseases and protecting wildlife, she noted."I would also be looking forward to the discussion on the draft civil code which is the most extensive legislation covering various aspects of private life. The draft civil code, if passed, would constitute a major milestone in constitutional history of China," Hashmi said."I am hopeful that the upcoming two sessions would be an important event to brainstorm new ideas which would further promote the prosperity and development of China and bring the nation a step closer to achieving its two centenary goals."As China has vowed to further open up its market, the country has also introduced its reversed Foreign Investment Law (FIL) which aims to provide the same rights of local companies to foreign enterprises."China's new foreign investment law is being widely regarded as a milestone in ensuring a level playing field to attract foreign investors and expanding access to burgeoning Chinese market."It is a happy coincidence that Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) and the new foreign investment law have come into effect at the same time," Hashmi said.So far, there are several Pakistani companies involved in trade with China in areas including marble, gem stones, textile, mineralogy, surgical instruments and ICT."Pakistani investors have expressed deep satisfaction and optimism that implementation of Phase-II of CPFTA and new foreign investment law would offer more market access and spur bilateral trade in coming years," she said.With China's ascendance toward prosperity, proposals urging companies to shift industrial chains out of China by some Western countries, especially the US, have never been absent."I would not support this tendency demonstrated by some countries of limiting business and trade ties with China. It must be understood that in today's world, politics and economics are deeply intertwined and any adverse development or reversal in one area could have major implications for the other," she warned."Economic connectivity, inter-dependence and regional integration are the most significant ingredients of onward and mutually beneficial march of globalization. China's economic miracle has been the main reason of global economic stability and strength in the last two decades."Should history serve a window to understand our future, we should not lose sight of the fact that the so-called decoupling or disengagement between two big economies entails greater turbulence in world politics, to the detriment of all. The efforts to marginalize China would not succeed but they could certainly deprive world of its hard-won gains made in last 70 years, she said.