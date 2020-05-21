China to firmly respond with countermeasures against US bills smearing China over COVID-19: NPC spokesperson

China US Photo:Global Times



A spokesperson for the annual session of China's top legislature on Thursday slammed US bills that baselessly accuse China of being responsible for COVID-19 and demand compensation from China, noting China will firmly respond with countermeasures.



The US is pushing the bills aimed at making China accountable for coronavirus, and the accusations are baseless and run against international law and the basic norms governing international relations. China strongly opposes these accusations and will watch how these bills proceed and respond with countermeasures accordingly, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress,told the press conference Thursday night.



More reports show coronavirus cases occurred in different parts of the world, and early cases being identified in the world shifted the timeline forward. Things will become clearer, he said.



Zhang said the origin of the virus is a scientific issue. It is irresponsible and immoral to cover up one's own problems by shifting responsibility. China does not accept any unwarranted lawsuit and compensation demand.



Zhang noted that China dealt with the coronavirus outbreak in an open and transparent manner and has shared information with the WHO and other related countries.



"We have made every effort to carry out international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which has been widely recognized and praised by the international community. These are facts. Facts are facts. We will never accept any smear or attack [from the US]," he said.



We hope that in the fight against the virus, reason will prevail over prejudice, conscience over lies. We hope people can take greater responsibility and play fewer political games. Only by strengthening cooperation can we save more people's lives, he said.



