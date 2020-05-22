Scenery of hydrangea flowers in Chongqing

A man takes photos of hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 22, 2020. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 22, 2020. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy hydrangea flowers at Hanfeng Lake National Wetland Park in Kaizhou District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 22, 2020. (Photo by Huang Wei/Xinhua)