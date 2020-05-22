Fighter jet receives power-on inspections

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command aid pilots to go through power-on inspections prior to a flight training mission from April 27 to 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Feng)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command climb into the cockpit of their fighter jet prior to a flight training mission from April 27 to 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Feng)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off from the runway during a flight training mission from April 27 to 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Feng)

Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command inspect a fighter jet prior to another sortie during a flight training mission from April 27 to 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Feng)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi to the flightline during a flight training mission from April 27 to 28, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Feng)