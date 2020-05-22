China warns DPP for ‘baseless accusations’ at HK national security law

A Chinese community in Los Angeles calls for unification and protests Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen making a stopover in the US in August 2018. Photo: cnsphoto

China warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to stop baseless accusations and slandering the newly proposed national security law in Hong Kong, and warned secessionists on the island of Taiwan and Hong Kong against colluding.It is very important to set up a legislative and executive mechanism to safeguard national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to maintain national sovereignty, safety, and development, and to sustain the long-term prosperity of HKSAR, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of Taiwan Affairs Office of China's State Council, noting the bill is to ensure that the "one country, two systems" policy remains unshakable.Ma's comments came after Taiwan's DPP made groundless accusations and pointed fingers at the National People's Congress (NPC) on the national security law to be implemented in the HKSAR.The move is widely considered necessary and obligatory in fixing the loopholes within the legislative system of the HKSAR, at a time when intervention and stigmatization from external forces and local separatists continue to erode the foundations of the city.For quite a long time, DPP, along with secessionists from Taiwan and Hong Kong, were colluding to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, taking advantage of Hong Kong's social turmoil, Ma said. He noted those people were also slandering the "one country, two systems" policy to further advocate "Taiwan independence," but their goal is doomed to fail.Ma urged the DPP and other parties to stop slandering and making groundless accusations at the NPC's agenda, and meddling in Hong Kong affairs. "Some political forces in the island of Taiwan should learn to distinguish black from white, and do more deeds for Hong Kong's prosperity, and help peaceful, stable cross-Straits relations."Global Times