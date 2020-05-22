Staff inspect mountains and remove dangerous rocks along railway in Henan

In this photo taken with a fisheye lens on May 21, 2020, a staff member with Yueshan section of China Railway Zhengzhou Group Co., Ltd. observes with a telescope to check situation of Taihang Mountains in central China's Henan Province. To ensure the safety of passing trains, the workers need to inspect mountains and remove dangerous rocks along the railway. Every year the staff of Yueshan section conduct inspection tour for more than 30 times on over 100 hilltops. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

