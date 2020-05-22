Chinese aviation regulator approves US June flight and charter plan: insider

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft lands at San Francisco International Airport on March 13 in Burlingame, California. Photo: VCG

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved the flight and charter plan for US airlines to China in June, the Global Times has learned.An insider close to the CAAC told the Global Times on Friday night that the CAAC has approved the plan Friday afternoon, without providing details of the plan.However, yicai.com reported late Friday that the two carriers, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which are applying for flight resumptions in June, have not received the approval from CAAC.Delta said earlier this week on its website that it hopes to resume daily flights from Seattle and Detroit to Shanghai in June, which was still pending approval from the Chinese government.Forbes reported earlier this month that United wants to make a strong return to China in June and will "pencil in" a re-launch of passenger services with four flights to three cities - Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai.The Chinese government launched its "Five One" policy at the end of March in a bid to curb imported COVID-19 cases, allowing one airline to serve one country, from one Chinese city to one foreign city, with no more than one flight a week.Previously on Monday, an insider from CAAC told the Global Times that it hasn't received any confirmation on the resumption of international passenger flights.