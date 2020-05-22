'Career change' trending as Didi jobs beckon

Illustrations: Liurui/GT

"Career change" seems to become a buzzword amid COVID-19 epidemic in China. The Beijing News reported there may be around 230,000 residents in Beijing who are changing their career to become drivers for Didi Chuxing, China's leading ride-hailing platform. Some sectors, such as catering and hospitality, have been hit hard by the epidemic. We have repeatedly spotted that some companies, small ones in particular, have run into trouble and cut a large number of jobs. As a Chinese saying goes, "Frequent shifts make a tree dead but a person prosperous." It is rational to think that working for online car-hailing or food delivery companies requires low technical thresholds - and are hence popular and easy ways to change careers. The epidemic may work as a driver that pushes people to keep eyes open to see the risks and prospects of various industries. It can urge people to strike out on new and more promising paths. The meaning of life lies in repeated exploration. Perhaps a forced career change amid the epidemic will lead to future success.