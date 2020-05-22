China takes decisive moves amid risks

The third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China on Friday. Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan on Friday attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th NPC, with Li Zhanshu presiding over the meeting. Photo: Xinhua