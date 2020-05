Yemeni people shop for daggers, nuts and sweets at market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival

A vendor of Yemen's traditional daggers waits for customers at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

People buy Yemen's traditional daggers at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemeni people shop for nuts and sweets at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Yemeni people buy nuts at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

A vendor of daggers waits for customers at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Raisin vendors display their products for sale at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival, a Muslim feast holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)