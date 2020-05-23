Construction site of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Bifeng-Shuibatang section of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Fuxing Bridge of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Bifeng-Shuibatang section of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Bifeng-Shuibatang section of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Yangdeng-Yelang section (L) of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows Yangdeng-Yelang section of Zheng'an-Xishui highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The construction of Zheng'an-Xishui highway, which links Zheng'an and Xishui counties in Guizhou Province, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)