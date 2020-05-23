New owners pick up dogs via drive-thru method in Burnaby, Canada

A new dog owner picks up her dog from the curbside at the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on May 22, 2020. Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) organized service dogs curbside pickup and new dog owners had to pick up their puppies via the drive-thru method due to the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A new dog owner holds her dog to a vehicle after picking it up from the curbside at the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on May 22, 2020. Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) organized service dogs curbside pickup and new dog owners had to pick up their puppies via the drive-thru method due to the COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)