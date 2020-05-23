Historic warplanes fly over Dallas in salute to frontline workers

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/23 9:35:02

Warplanes fly over Dallas, Texas, the United States, on May 22, 2020. Some historic warplanes flew over Dallas to honor frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
