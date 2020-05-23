Villagers work on wild rice stem field in Daji Township, China's Zhejiang

A villager works on a wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 22, 2020. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo: Xinhua/Huang

A villager fertilizes wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 22, 2020. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A villager works on a wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 22, 2020. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A flock of ducks forage on wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 22, 2020. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows villagers working on a wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows villagers working on a wild rice stem field in Daji Township of Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located in remote mountain areas, Daji Township has utilized its geographical advantage and put great efforts into planting the wild rice stem, as a way to increase local villagers' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)