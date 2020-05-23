Chinese mainland reports zero new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Photo:Xinhua

The Chinese mainland recorded zero new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, according to China's National Health Commission.A total of 1,711 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland, and 1,670 patients have recovered so far.The commission also registered 28 new asymptomatic patients.The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 82,971. The cumulative death toll is 4,634, and 370 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation.The total confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:Hong Kong: 1,065 (1,029 recoveries, four deaths)Macao: 45 (45 recoveries)Taiwan: 441 (408 recoveries, seven deaths)