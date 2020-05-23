Xi stresses analyzing China's economy from comprehensive, dialectical, long-term perspective

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits national political advisors from the economic sector attending a joint panel discussion at the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. Xi joined them in the discussion and heard their comments and suggestions. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also attended the discussion. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)



President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed analyzing China's economic situation from a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, urging efforts to foster new opportunities amid challenges and make new advances amid changes.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when joining a joint panel discussion attended by national political advisors from the economic sector.



The political advisors are in Beijing for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).



Xi made a speech after hearing the remarks of political advisors.



Efforts should be made to leverage China's potential and role as the world's largest market, clarify the strategic direction of supply-side structural reform, and consolidate the basic trend of steady economic growth with a sound momentum in the long term, he said.



Xi called for consolidating the fundamental role of agriculture, ensuring stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas, and accomplishing the targets and tasks of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and winning the battle against poverty.



The six fronts refer to employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.



Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, also attended the discussion.