Bulk carrier loads cargoes at newly built coal berth of Caofeidian Port in Tangshan

Aerial photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows a bulk carrier loading cargoes at a newly built coal berth of Caofeidian Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Caofeidian Port's coal berth is a coal discharging project in north China and its construction will be carried out in phases. The first part of the project's Phase Three has been put into use with an expected annual throughput of 50 million tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

