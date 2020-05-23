Tourism developed in Yuejiazhai Village, Shanxi

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows a homestay in Yuejiazhai Village of Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province. Yuejiazhai started to develop tourism in 2010 by virtue of its geographical advantages. Many villagers have set up homestays and farmhouse entertainment for tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2020 shows a view of Yuejiazhai Village of Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province. Yuejiazhai started to develop tourism in 2010 by virtue of its geographical advantages. Many villagers have set up homestays and farmhouse entertainment for tourists. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

