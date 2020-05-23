University of Cambridge cancels face-to-face lectures for next academic year due to COVID-19

Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows a view of King's College, University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, Britain. According to local media, there will be no face-to-face lectures at the University of Cambridge over the course of the next academic year due to COVID-19. However, lectures will be available to students online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person if they meet social distancing requirements, the university said. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

