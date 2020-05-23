China determined to fix HK national security loophole, ready for potential US sanctions: experts

Hong Kong File Photo: VCG

No US sanctions or “cancellation of Hong Kong’s special status” will sway China’s determination to fix national security loopholes in Hong Kong as the central government must have had taken into consideration possible US responses and is preparing for countermeasures, Chinese experts said.China’s top legislature will deliberate on a draft bill to establish and improve the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms in order to safeguard national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).Reacting to the decision, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, signaled the Trump administration would punish China, including ending the special status of Hong Kong, which would subject goods from Hong Kong to the same US tariffs now applied to ones from Chinese mainland, the New York Times reported.Tang Fei, a member of the Council of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times on Saturday that opposition forces in Hong Kong may make a strong push to lobby the US to issue sanctions or even abolish the US-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992 and revoke Hong Kong's "special status" under US law.But Tang warns that this move would also have a detrimental effect on the US itself with Hong Kong's business circle and the US business circle in Hong Kong likely to voice objection, so the US is still weighing up the option.Nonetheless, despite the negative consequences, the US is "very likely" to scrap the Act, according to Tang.If the US makes such a move, Hong Kong’s economic prospects will look dim, said Tang, adding that it may force Hong Kong to change its economic structure, which is not necessarily a bad thing.Tian Feilong, a Hong Kong affairs expert at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times on Saturday that US reactions may include sanctions against relevant organizations and people in the national security law.The US may also issue sanction measures in its delayed report on Hong Kong's autonomy, presumably in trade matters.Tian believes the central government must have taken into consideration US responses when making the decision of legislation, and will take countermeasures when necessary."China's countermeasures include restricting US senators and administrative officials who are involved in sanctioning China from entering Hong Kong, Macao and the mainland. As for extreme anti-China politicians, China can start investigations against them and cut their ties with Chinese interest entities," Tian noted.

HK File Photo: VCG



No backing down on national security