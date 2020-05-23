Night shifts ensure jet engines never stop

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals a J-10 fighter jet to taxi into its aircraft hangar after completing a flight mission on April 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi onto the flightline in close formation for a night flight training exercise on April 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A mechanic assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command checks inside the air inlet cowl of a J-10 fighter jet prior to a night flight training exercise on April 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to taxi out of the hangar for a night flight training exercise on April 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a night flight training exercise on April 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Zhongwu)