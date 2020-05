Cherry festival kicks off in Beijing

A staff member livestreams on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival in a cherry orchard at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Different cherries are displayed for review on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Staff member review the looks of different cherries on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Different cherries are displayed for review on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor picks cherries on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival in a cherry orchard at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors pick cherries on the opening day of the 20th Haidian District Cherry Festival in a cherry orchard at Beijing Fenghuangling scenic spot in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)