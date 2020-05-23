Source area of the Yellow River home to many wild animals

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2020/5/23 20:41:11

A picture taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard at the source region of the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)


 

A picture taken by an infrared camera shows a wolf at the source region of the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)


 

A picture taken by an infrared camera shows a lynx at the source region of the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)


 

A picture taken by an infrared camera shows blue sheep at the source region of the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)


 

A picture taken by an infrared camera shows white-lipped deers at the source region of the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Qinghai Province.(Photo provided to China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
