NPC deputy advocates building up 'Three Gorges on sea' to drive China's ocean economy

China should accelerate the pace in the adjustment of its energy structure to shape a clean energy support belt around the sea by building multiple wind power projects on the sea, an entrepreneur proposed during the ongoing two sessions.Zhang Chuanwei, a deputy to the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, who is also chairman of Mingyang Smart Energy, a wind turbine manufacturer and clean energy integrated solution provider based in South China's Guangdong Province, put forward the proposal on Saturday that China should build up and multiply "Three Gorges projects on the sea", which focuses on wind power in the ocean-based exclusive economic zones 12 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles in the South China, East China, Yellow and Bohai Seas.The Three Gorges project on the Yangtze River in Central China's Hubei Province is the world's largest hydropower project.As a multi-functional water control system, it consists of a dam stretching 2,309 meters long and 185 meters high, 32 hydropower turbo-generators, a five-tier ship lock and a ship lift, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The move will drive the adjustment of China's energy and industrial structure, shaping a clean energy support belt around the sea, which is expected to generate no less than 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) of GDP and hundreds of thousands of jobs, according to Zhang.The Government Work Report released on Friday also pointed at developing the ocean economy.In 2019, China's gross ocean product rose 6.2 percent year-on-year to top 8.9 trillion yuan, doubling in size from a decade ago, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources on May 8. The country's gross ocean product has made up around 9 percent of its GDP for nearly 20 years.The maritime economic zone in South China, which accounted for 40.8 percent of China's GDP, registered a 10.4-percent expansion in nominal terms last year, buoyed by efforts to develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan pilot free trade zone.