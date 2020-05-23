Xi encourages private firms to overcome difficulties

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits national political advisors from the economic sector attending a joint panel discussion at the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2020. Xi joined them in the discussion and heard their comments and suggestions. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also attended the discussion. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday encouraged private firms to overcome difficulties and embark on new development path.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when joining a panel discussion attended by national political advisors from the economic sector.It is quite remarkable for the private sector to have grown into such a scale and made such great contributions to socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.He said that private firms should tackle specific challenges of different periods, encouraging them to keep on exploring and forging ahead.