China will return to its role as a locomotive of the world's economy: Qatari envoy

Visitors pose for a selfie with Chinese national flags in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The hall will host several events at the annual two sessions, including the plenary meetings of China's top legislative body and political advisory body. Photo: IC

This year's two sessions will send messages of reassurance to markets and to the world, Qatari Ambassador to China Mohamed Al-Dehaimi told the Global Times, as China holds sessions of the National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference."I can say with confidence that if China's economy recovers, the world's economy will recover too. In this context, the international community, as well as the diplomatic community in Beijing, have an interest in these two important sessions," the ambassador said.With the aim of improving China's business enticement and to provide foreign enterprises with the same rights as domestic companies, China in January launched the revised Foreign Investment Law."The new law indicates that China is maintaining its commitment to further open up its market and boost inbound foreign investment," Al-Dehaimi said.Personally, I believe that this new law is very encouraging and foreign investors need to understand the major changes and benefits of it. They should consider where further enforcement measures and concrete steps are required and find ways to take advantage of new investment opportunities in China, he noted."It is true that the COVID-19 epidemic may cause countries and multinationals to rethink their dependence on China, but to that extent, China's manufacturing capacity is so large that despite the need for diversification, companies can only turn to China again in search of components and manufactured goods."