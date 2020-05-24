Expansion project of Urumqi Diwopu Int'l Airport under construction

Photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The project includes a new terminal of 500,000 square meters, two runways of over 3,000 meters, an integrated transport hub of up to 92,700 square meters, a parking building of over 250,000 square meters as well as auxiliary facilities. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A worker binds reinforcing bars on the foundation beam at the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2020.

A worker conducts measuring work at the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2020.

A worker binds reinforcing bars on the foundation beam at the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2020.

Bulldozers conduct backfilling works at the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2020.

Workers are busy at the construction site for the expansion project of the Urumqi Diwopu International Airport in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2020.