People visit Colonna Palace with face masks in Rome, Italy

A woman visits the Colonna Palace with a face mask in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. Colonna Palace, one of the oldest and largest private palaces of Rome, reopened recently with strict measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italian leading museums and cultural sites are laying down plans for post-lockdown phase these days, according to strict safety protocols to avoid coronavirus contagion. Italy continued to see a downward trend in the novel coronavirus infections on Friday, almost three weeks after the exit of a national lockdown. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

The staff prepare to test the body temperature and disinfect the hands of visitors at the entrance of the Colonna Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. Colonna Palace, one of the oldest and largest private palaces of Rome, reopened recently with strict measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italian leading museums and cultural sites are laying down plans for post-lockdown phase these days, according to strict safety protocols to avoid coronavirus contagion. Italy continued to see a downward trend in the novel coronavirus infections on Friday, almost three weeks after the exit of a national lockdown. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

A staff member reminds visitors to keep social distance at the Colonna Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. Colonna Palace, one of the oldest and largest private palaces of Rome, reopened recently with strict measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italian leading museums and cultural sites are laying down plans for post-lockdown phase these days, according to strict safety protocols to avoid coronavirus contagion. Italy continued to see a downward trend in the novel coronavirus infections on Friday, almost three weeks after the exit of a national lockdown. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

People visit the Colonna Palace with face masks in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. Colonna Palace, one of the oldest and largest private palaces of Rome, reopened recently with strict measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italian leading museums and cultural sites are laying down plans for post-lockdown phase these days, according to strict safety protocols to avoid coronavirus contagion. Italy continued to see a downward trend in the novel coronavirus infections on Friday, almost three weeks after the exit of a national lockdown. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

People visit the Colonna Palace with face masks in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. Colonna Palace, one of the oldest and largest private palaces of Rome, reopened recently with strict measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. Italian leading museums and cultural sites are laying down plans for post-lockdown phase these days, according to strict safety protocols to avoid coronavirus contagion. Italy continued to see a downward trend in the novel coronavirus infections on Friday, almost three weeks after the exit of a national lockdown. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)