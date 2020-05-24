People shop for Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/24 7:58:30

People shop for Eid al-Fitr at a local market in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 23, 2020. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

A Pakistani beautician decorates a customer's hand with traditional henna for Eid al-Fitr in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on May 23, 2020. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

