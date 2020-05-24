People do shopping in market for Eid al-Fitr in Damascus, Syria

People do shopping in a market for the Eid al-Fitr in Damascus, Syria, on May 23, 2020. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

