Iraqi makes traditional cookies for Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad

An Iraqi makes traditional cookies known as Kleicha for the Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 23, 2020. Kleicha, a popular cookie made with flour and butter in Iraq, is in various shapes with fillings. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An Iraqi makes traditional cookies known as Kleicha for the Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 23, 2020. Kleicha, a popular cookie made with flour and butter in Iraq, is in various shapes with fillings. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An Iraqi makes traditional cookies known as Kleicha for the Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 23, 2020. Kleicha, a popular cookie made with flour and butter in Iraq, is in various shapes with fillings. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An Iraqi makes traditional cookies known as Kleicha for the Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 23, 2020. Kleicha, a popular cookie made with flour and butter in Iraq, is in various shapes with fillings. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An Iraqi prepares traditional cookies known as Kleicha for the Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 23, 2020. Kleicha, a popular cookie made with flour and butter in Iraq, is in various shapes with fillings. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)