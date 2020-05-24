Toronto reopens hundreds of park amenities with physical distancing measures

People play beach volleyball at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Youngsters play at a park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People play baseball at McCleary Park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People walk along a trail at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, Canada, on May 23, 2020. The City of Toronto reopened hundreds of park amenities, including basketball courts, baseball diamonds and picnic pavilions, with physical distancing measures this weekend. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)