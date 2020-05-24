Storks seen in Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey

A flying stork is seen in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020. Every year, storks migrate to Turkey for an incubation period as the weather here gets warmer in spring. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

A flying stork is seen in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020.

A stork feeds its nestlings in a nest in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020.

Storks build a nest in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020.

Two storks are seen in a nest in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020.

A stork feeds its nestlings in a nest in the Kizilcahamam district of Ankara, Turkey, on May 23, 2020.