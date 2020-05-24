France's 1st known COVID-19 case found last December: media reports

A tourist wearing a mask is seen on the Place du Trocadero in Paris, France, March 12, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

France's first known COVID-19 case was detected last December, according to media reports.Citing a doctor at Avicenne and Jean-Verdier hospitals near Paris, BBC reported that the patient "must have been infected between 14 and 22 December, as coronavirus symptoms take between five and 14 days to appear."Meanwhile, according to French broadcaster BFMTV, the patient had not left France before falling sick.The French health ministry told the BBC that the government was obtaining confirmation on the case and that it would consider further investigations if they proved necessary.