China’s self-developed amphibious rescue airplane Kunlong to take maiden flight on sea in latter half of 2020

The AG600, codenamed Kunlong, slides on the water surface of a reservoir near Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, on Oct. 20, 2018. The Civil Aviation Administration of China published an action plan on Monday, aiming to make China's civil aviation industry one of the best in the world by 2050. Under the plan, from 2021 to 2035, China will comprehensively enhance the strength of its civil aviation industry to not only take the lead in air transportation, but also have the world's most competitive airlines and aviation hubs, advanced air service system and general aviation system, modernized air traffic management system, sound security guarantee system and highly efficient management mechanism. By 2050, the industry's overall strength will be further elevated so that it could satisfy the needs of the people, become a world leader in global competitiveness, innovation capability, management, and sustainable development, and fully participate in international civil aviation management. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

China's self-developed amphibious aircraft AG600, codenamed Kunlong, is expected to take its maiden flight over the sea in the second half of 2020 in East China's Shandong Province, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China announced.This would be major progress in the research of the airplane after it was flown over land in 2017 and on water in 2018.So far, the AG600 has completed 308 hours of test flights in preparation for the sea flight. The city government of Qingdao, where the maiden flight will be carried out, is helping push security work such as maritime rescue, port dispatching and medical aid.Similar in size to the Boeing 737, the AG600 can fight forest fires, undertake water rescues, monitor maritime environment and carry out patrol missions, according to media reports. It can rescue 50 people in distressat one time and carry out on-water rescue in complicated weather conditions.A military expert told the Global Times earlier that the coronavirus outbreak does not have major impact on the project of the aircraft, and that a sea-test flight is a major milestone in the aircraft's development.