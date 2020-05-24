Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Joy Harjo or Maya Angelou works
6 "You ___?" (butler's question)
10 What an analyst crunches
14 Ready to pour
15 Nike alternative
16 It's a long story
17 Pilgrimage destination
18 Performs like 8-Down
19 This and that
20 Permanent marker for drawing a wrinkly dog?
23 ___ of Delphi
24 "Cinderella" event
25 Police alert, for short
28 Prefix with "friendly" or "warrior"
29 Designer bag initials
31 Yalie
33 With 44-Across, hard liquors at a Massachusetts college?
36 Ballpoint cover
38 Fake Twitter followers
39 $100 bill, in slang
41 James of jazz
42 City west of Montreal
44 See 33-Across
46 ___ Aviv
47 Love seat part
49 Barely manage, with "out"
50 LPs' successors
51 Renaissance Faire quaff
53 Western Alaska natives
56 "Congratulations! You've successfully logged into your new iPhone!"?
60 French Quarter's city, familiarly
61 Pixar clown fish
62 You may place one online
64 Shuttle at some airports
65 Flour amounts
66 "But it makes no ___!"
67 Paradoxical Greek
68 Church recess
69 SerpentineDOWN
1 Small dog, informally
2 Binary digits
3 Make an impression?
4 East Asian gambling locale
5 Exchanged punches
6 1943 copper penny, e.g.
7 Be of use
8 Late hip-hop star ___ Hussle
9 Nasty cut
10 Three-time Oscar nominee Winger
11 Hopping mad
12 Excited, in a sense
13 Feeling after a workout
21 Indy 500 safety vehicle
22 Up to the task
25 Monastery head
26 Latin phrase meaning "for now"
27 It's drawn up in a war room
30 "I can't hear you!"
32 "No bid," in bridge
34 Hush-hush grp.
35 Cry and cry
37 Nancy Drew's boyfriend
40 Environmentalist's favorite asana?
43 Flamingos do it
45 Figure in red
48 Fabricated
52 Memorable Texas mission
54 End table fixtures
55 Police car's warning
56 Film released shortly before "A Bug's Life"
57 Early Cuzco resident
58 "The Incredibles" designer Mode
59 You may work hard at it
63 Marina del ___
