Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Joy Harjo or Maya Angelou works6 "You ___?" (butler's question)10 What an analyst crunches14 Ready to pour15 Nike alternative16 It's a long story17 Pilgrimage destination18 Performs like 8-Down19 This and that20 Permanent marker for drawing a wrinkly dog?23 ___ of Delphi24 "Cinderella" event25 Police alert, for short28 Prefix with "friendly" or "warrior"29 Designer bag initials31 Yalie33 With 44-Across, hard liquors at a Massachusetts college?36 Ballpoint cover38 Fake Twitter followers39 $100 bill, in slang41 James of jazz42 City west of Montreal44 See 33-Across46 ___ Aviv47 Love seat part49 Barely manage, with "out"50 LPs' successors51 Renaissance Faire quaff53 Western Alaska natives56 "Congratulations! You've successfully logged into your new iPhone!"?60 French Quarter's city, familiarly61 Pixar clown fish62 You may place one online64 Shuttle at some airports65 Flour amounts66 "But it makes no ___!"67 Paradoxical Greek68 Church recess69 Serpentine1 Small dog, informally2 Binary digits3 Make an impression?4 East Asian gambling locale5 Exchanged punches6 1943 copper penny, e.g.7 Be of use8 Late hip-hop star ___ Hussle9 Nasty cut10 Three-time Oscar nominee Winger11 Hopping mad12 Excited, in a sense13 Feeling after a workout21 Indy 500 safety vehicle22 Up to the task25 Monastery head26 Latin phrase meaning "for now"27 It's drawn up in a war room30 "I can't hear you!"32 "No bid," in bridge34 Hush-hush grp.35 Cry and cry37 Nancy Drew's boyfriend40 Environmentalist's favorite asana?43 Flamingos do it45 Figure in red48 Fabricated52 Memorable Texas mission54 End table fixtures55 Police car's warning56 Film released shortly before "A Bug's Life"57 Early Cuzco resident58 "The Incredibles" designer Mode59 You may work hard at it63 Marina del ___

Solution