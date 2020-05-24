Crossword for teabreak

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/5/24 17:13:40

Puzzle

ACROSS



  1 Joy Harjo or Maya Angelou works

  6 "You ___?" (butler's question)

 10 What an analyst crunches

 14 Ready to pour

 15 Nike alternative

 16 It's a long story

 17 Pilgrimage destination

 18 Performs like 8-Down

 19 This and that

 20 Permanent marker for drawing a wrinkly dog?

 23 ___ of Delphi

 24 "Cinderella" event

 25 Police alert, for short

 28 Prefix with "friendly" or "warrior"

 29 Designer bag initials

 31 Yalie

 33 With 44-Across, hard liquors at a Massachusetts college?

 36 Ballpoint cover

 38 Fake Twitter followers

 39 $100 bill, in slang

 41 James of jazz

 42 City west of Montreal

 44 See 33-Across

 46 ___ Aviv

 47 Love seat part

 49 Barely manage, with "out"

 50 LPs' successors

 51 Renaissance Faire quaff

 53 Western Alaska natives

 56 "Congratulations! You've successfully logged into your new iPhone!"?

 60 French Quarter's city, familiarly

 61 Pixar clown fish

 62 You may place one online

 64 Shuttle at some airports

 65 Flour amounts

 66 "But it makes no ___!"

 67 Paradoxical Greek

 68 Church recess

 69 Serpentine

DOWN

  1 Small dog, informally

  2 Binary digits

  3 Make an impression?

  4 East Asian gambling locale

  5 Exchanged punches

  6 1943 copper penny, e.g.

  7 Be of use

  8 Late hip-hop star ___ Hussle

  9 Nasty cut

 10 Three-time Oscar nominee Winger

 11 Hopping mad

 12 Excited, in a sense

 13 Feeling after a workout

 21 Indy 500 safety vehicle

 22 Up to the task

 25 Monastery head

 26 Latin phrase meaning "for now"

 27 It's drawn up in a war room

 30 "I can't hear you!"

 32 "No bid," in bridge

 34 Hush-hush grp.

 35 Cry and cry

 37 Nancy Drew's boyfriend

 40 Environmentalist's favorite asana?

 43 Flamingos do it

 45 Figure in red

 48 Fabricated

 52 Memorable Texas mission

 54 End table fixtures

 55 Police car's warning

 56 Film released shortly before "A Bug's Life"

 57 Early Cuzco resident

 58 "The Incredibles" designer Mode

 59 You may work hard at it

 63 Marina del ___

 

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


