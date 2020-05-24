RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:If you find yourself in over your head today, don't hesitate to reach out to others for a helping hand. You can always return the favor at a later date if you are worried about owing people. Your lucky numbers: 0, 2, 7, 12, 18.Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Friends and family will be there to support you if you find yourself in need of a shoulder to cry on. There is no need to worry that they will see sharing your problems as a burden. You are sure to walk away satisfied if you go shopping tonight. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Furthering your education should be on your agenda. There are plenty of classes that will suit your needs and can easily be fitted into your busy schedule. Some good news concerning your finances is heading your way. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will have the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with family today, but it most likely will mean having to put work aside for awhile. Keep your eyes on the big picture when tackling tasks . ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Opportunities will be waiting for you around every corner today. Carrying out careful research and planning instead of jumping the gun will ensure you find the path that is right for you. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)If you want to get ahead today, you will have to take the initiative instead of just blending into the background. If you see something that needs to be done, don't wait for someone to tell you to take care of it. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Keeping a closer eye on your health will lead to a happier and more energetic you. Try to incorporate activities that will get your heart beating into your daily routine. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)If an offer looks too good to be true, then it most likely is. Be extra wary today so that no one takes advantage of your natural inclination to give people the benefit of the doubt. Love is in the air making today the perfect time for a little romance. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do not allow a couple of bad experiences make you give up on believing in love. The right person for you is out there, you just need a little more time to make that connection. Ignore money issues at your own peril. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The stars will align for you when it comes to travel. This will be a great time to make some vacation plans for a long-distance trip. It may be a bit expensive, but it you won't break the bank if you are careful. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A new experience may have you wondering what you have been doing with your life all these years. Your first instinct may be to rush in a new direction, but it will be best to take things slow and figure out what you really want. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Prepare yourself for some tough times ahead. It would be wise to go over your finances and make sure you take care of any outstanding bills. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Some good news from a friend will brighten your day. Your open and fun-loving nature will make you the center of attention today. A change in the way you do things will open up the door to adventure. ✭✭✭✭