China's social system, governance capability withstands COVID-19 test: Chinese FM

Photo: Wang Yi

"The world won't return to the past and China will not stop marching forward" and China's social system and governance capability have withstood comprehensive test after the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese Foreign Minister said on Sunday, adding that as long as the world insists on pushing forward with globalization reform and upholding multilateralism, the world will see a brighter future after the pandemic.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks at a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China.The epidemic has proved that no matter how powerful a country is, it is impossible to detach itself from the interconnected world in the pandemic, Wang noted."Watching the fire from the other side will end up hurting yourself, and you will fall to the ground to wipe out your credibility," Wang said."Self-respect and shirking responsibility not only can't solve the problems faced, but also damage the legitimate rights and interests of other countries."Facing increasingly frequent global challenges, the international community can only form synergy if it adheres to multilateralism to overcome the challenges."Global Times