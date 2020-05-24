Learning Chinese

Chat attacksell off抛售(pāoshòu)A: I read news reports that the US Treasury market seems to be the safest market for investors to rush into when they encounter crises, panic and volatility.我看新闻报道,美国国债市场似乎是投资者遇到危机、恐慌和波动时就趋之若鹜的最安全市场。(wǒkàn xīnwén bàodào, měiɡuó ɡuózhài shìchǎnɡ sìhū shìtóuzīzhě yùdào wēijī, kǒnɡhuānɡ hébōdònɡshí jiùqūzhīruòwùde zuìānquán shìchǎnɡ.)B: The coronavirus crisis did not develop according to the usual pattern.这次新冠危机却没有按常规剧本发展。(zhècì xīnɡuàn wēijī quèméiyǒu ànchánɡɡuī jùběn fāzhǎn.)A: In the context of the spread of the epidemic, foreign investors sold off US Treasury bonds on a large scale.在疫情扩散的背景下,外国投资者大规模抛售了美国国债。(zàiyìqínɡ kuòsànde bèijǐnɡxià, wàiɡuó tóuzīzhě dàɡuīmó pāoshòule měiɡuó ɡuózhài.)B: The US Treasury Department said in a report that the proportion of foreign investment in national debt has fallen, setting a historical record in March. Investors are selling off at a record pace.美国财政部的报告说,国债的外资比重下降,在3月创下历史纪录。投资者都在创纪录地抛售美国国债。(měiɡuó cáizhènɡbùde bàoɡào shuō, ɡuózhàide wàizī bǐzhònɡ xiàjiànɡ, zàisānyuè chuànɡxià lìshǐ jìlù. tóuzīzhě dōuzài chuànɡjìlùde pāoshòu měiɡuó ɡuózhài.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT