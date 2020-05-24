Learning Chinese

Chat attack
sell off
抛售
(pāoshòu)
A: I read news reports that the US Treasury market seems to be the safest market for investors to rush into when they encounter crises, panic and volatility.
我看新闻报道,美国国债市场似乎是投资者遇到危机、恐慌和波动时就趋之若鹜的最安全市场。
(wǒkàn xīnwén bàodào, měiɡuó ɡuózhài shìchǎnɡ sìhū shìtóuzīzhě yùdào wēijī, kǒnɡhuānɡ hébōdònɡshí jiùqūzhīruòwùde zuìānquán shìchǎnɡ.)
B: The coronavirus crisis did not develop according to the usual pattern.
这次新冠危机却没有按常规剧本发展。
(zhècì xīnɡuàn wēijī quèméiyǒu ànchánɡɡuī jùběn fāzhǎn.)
A: In the context of the spread of the epidemic, foreign investors sold off US Treasury bonds on a large scale.
在疫情扩散的背景下,外国投资者大规模抛售了美国国债。
(zàiyìqínɡ kuòsànde bèijǐnɡxià, wàiɡuó tóuzīzhě dàɡuīmó pāoshòule měiɡuó ɡuózhài.)
B: The US Treasury Department said in a report that the proportion of foreign investment in national debt has fallen, setting a historical record in March. Investors are selling off at a record pace.
美国财政部的报告说,国债的外资比重下降,在3月创下历史纪录。投资者都在创纪录地抛售美国国债。
(měiɡuó cáizhènɡbùde bàoɡào shuō, ɡuózhàide wàizī bǐzhònɡ xiàjiànɡ, zàisānyuè chuànɡxià lìshǐ jìlù. tóuzīzhě dōuzài chuànɡjìlùde pāoshòu měiɡuó ɡuózhài.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT