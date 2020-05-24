National security law will not affect HK’s autonomy: Wang Yi

The Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly above the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, China, Aug 5, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Hong Kong's national security law will not affect the city's high degree of autonomy, the rights and freedom enjoyed by its residents, or the legitimate rights of foreign investors, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.Hong Kong affairs are an internal affair of China, and non-interference in internal affairs is the principle of global relationships, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed at a press conference on Sunday when asked about the proposed national security legislation in Hong Kong.The central government has the biggest and ultimate responsibility to all regions in the country. The proposal for the national security law by adding the draft to Annex III of the Basic Law is Hong Kong fulfilling its constitutional responsibility, Wang said.He noted that since June 2019, pro-independence organizations and radical forces in Hong Kong have become increasingly rampant and violent actions continued to escalate in the city. All these issues have seriously harmed China's national security and also posed a huge threat to Hong Kong's local stability and prosperity."Completing Hong Kong's legal system and implementation mechanism in safeguarding national security is an urgent matter," Wang said.He clarified that the National Security Law is aimed at very few actions that harm national security. It won't affect the majority of Hong Kong residents in terms of freedom and legitimate rights under the Basic Law, and won't affect the city's business environment. Passing the law will also help maintain "One country, two systems."A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security was submitted to China's top legislature on Friday, which means the work of formulating the national security legislation in the city will be accelerated.Global Times