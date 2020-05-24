China never bullies others but will counter slander for honor, dignity: FM

Wang Yi

Those who always seek to label China hegemonic are exactly the ones who refuse to let go of hegemony, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday.China never bullied others but would make "strong countermeasures" responding to purposeful slander to defend national honor and dignity, Wang said.Asked whether China was abandoning the principle of keeping a low profile to earn time for development considering the fierce verbal battle between "wolf warrior" Chinese diplomats and US politicians, Wang responded: "I respect your right to raise the question, but the angle you have raised the question is discussible."Everything should have a justice and no individual can earn trust without justice and no country can live in the world without justice."Wang said that China has always stuck to the independent foreign policy of peace.No matter how the international environment has changed, China will uphold the banner of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, safeguard the world peace, and make it the mission to make greater contributions to human development, Wang said."We never bully others but at the same time, the Chinese also have principles and dignity," Wang said."In facing purposeful slander, we will surely make stronger countermeasures to safeguard national honor and dignity. In facing groundless smearing, we will surely speak out the truth and firmly safeguard justice and conscientiousness."The future of China's diplomatic policies lies in building a shared community of human kind, Wang said."As we are living in one planet, we should have discussions instead of one or two countries have the final say," Wang said."China insists on the global multilateralism and democratization of international relations."China would "never be the hegemony in the world and will always stand at the side of the shared interests of all countries," Wang said."Those who want to call China 'hegemony' are exactly the ones who refuse to let go of hegemony."Wang said he hoped all countries "could have fewer accusations at each other but more support, less confrontations but more cooperation. We can work hand by hand to make a better future for the world."Global Times