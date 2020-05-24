View of royal tombs of Qing Dynasty after rainfall in Tangshan, Hebei

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows the view of the eastern royal tombs of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) after rainfall in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows the view inside the eastern royal tombs of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) after rainfall in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows the morning view of the eastern royal tombs of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) after rainfall in Zunhua City of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)