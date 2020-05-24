Xi orders fortifying public health protection network

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joins a deliberation with deputies from Hubei Province at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)President Xi Jinping stressed fortifying the public health protection network when he participated in a deliberation at the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.