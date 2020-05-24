Xi orders fortifying public health protection network

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joins a deliberation with deputies from Hubei Province at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

President Xi Jinping stressed fortifying the public health protection network when he participated in a deliberation at the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Sunday afternoon when joining in discussions with lawmakers from central China's Hubei Province.