Forest park transformed from coal mining area in Handan, N China

Swans are seen at Qingquan park transformed from a coal mining area in Fengfeng Mining Area in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2020. Fengfeng Mining Area used to be an old mining area with a history of 100 years, thriving and developing by its coal resource. In recent years, the area is putting the pedal to the metal to restore its environment and promote all-for-one tourism. Up to now, the area has restored environment of 90 mines. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member waters bushes at a forest park transformed from a coal mining area in Fengfeng Mining Area in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows a view of Qingquan park transformed from a coal mining area in Fengfeng Mining Area in Handan, north China's Hebei Province.

Aerial photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows a view of Yuanbaoshan scenic area in Fengfeng Mining Area in Handan, north China's Hebei Province.

A tourist takes a walk at Xiangtangshan scenic area in Fengfeng Mining Area in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2020.