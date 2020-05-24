Remeasuring team heading to Mt. Qomolangma summit again after delayed twice by bad weather

Chinese surveyors set out from the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma, on May 24, 2020. A Chinese mountaineering team on Sunday departed again for the summit of Mount Qomolangma after their plans to reach the world's highest mountain peak were delayed twice by the bad weather. (Xinhua/Lhapa)
Deputy leader of Mount Qomolangma remeasuring team Samdrup (L) and peak-climbing squad leader Tselok are seen at the advance camp at an altitude of 6,500 meters on Mount Qomolangma, on May 24, 2020. A Chinese mountaineering team on Sunday departed again for the summit of Mount Qomolangma after their plans to reach the world's highest mountain peak were delayed twice by the bad weather. (Xinhua/Tashi Tsering)
