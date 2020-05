Rice transplanting starts in Liaoning

Farmers drive a rice transplanter to plant rice seedlings in Dawa District in Panjin City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 24, 2020. Rice transplanting of over 1.59 million mu (about 106,000 hectares) paddy fields in Panjin, the main rice producing area in Liaoning, has started recently. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

