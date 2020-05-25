Ground targets hit by rockets fired by J-10 fighter

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a live-fire flight training exercise on April 15, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun, Zhan Boqin)

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires rockets at mock ground target during a live-fire flight training exercise on April 15, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun, Zhan Boqin)

A mock ground target is hit by rockets launched by a J-10 fighter jet during a live-fire flight training exercise conducted by an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command on April 15, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun, Zhan Boqin)