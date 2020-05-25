Aerial view of Great Wall in Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/5/25 0:31:30

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2020 shows that clouds swirl around the Great Wall in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
