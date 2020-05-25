Important session

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joins a deliberation with deputies from Hubei Province at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China on Sunday. President Xi stressed the need for systematic restructuring, improvement and reform of China's diseases prevention and control system, and enhancement of the early warning and emergency response system for epidemics. Photo: Xinhua